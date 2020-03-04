PM Modi to Skip 'Holi Milan' on 'Expert' Advice Amid Coronavirus Scare, BJP Follows Suit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that he has decided not to participate in any 'Holi Milan' programme as experts have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

"Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence this year, I have decided not to participate in any 'Holi milan' programme," the PM tweeted.

Meanwhile, BJP national president JP Nadda also announced that he will neither celebrate Holi nor organise 'Holi Milan', this year.

"The world is battling COVID -19 Novel Corona Virus. The countries & medical fraternity are jointly making efforts to contain its spread. Keeping this in mind, this year, I will neither celebrate Holi nor organise Holi Milan. Stay safe, Stay Healthy," Nadda tweeted.

This year, Holi is on March 10.



