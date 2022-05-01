CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » PM Modi to Speak at Unveiling of Sardar Patel Statue in Canada's Markham
1-MIN READ

PM Modi to Speak at Unveiling of Sardar Patel Statue in Canada's Markham

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: mygov.in/ppc)

Modi hailed the unveiling of the statue as a great initiative by the Indian diaspora to deepen cultural linkages with India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday night will share his remarks at an event in Canada’s Markham where a statue of Sardar Patel will be unveiled at the Sanatan Mandir Cultural Centre. Modi hailed the unveiling of the statue as a great initiative by the Indian diaspora to deepen cultural linkages with India.

“At around 9 PM this evening, I will be sharing my remarks at a programme in Markham, Canada where a statue of Sardar Patel will be unveiled at the Sanatan Mandir Cultural Centre. This is a great initiative by our diaspora to deepen cultural linkages with India," Modi tweeted.

first published:May 01, 2022, 15:15 IST