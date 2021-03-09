First Quad Leaders' Meeting on March 12; PM Modi to Meet US President Joe Biden Virtually

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the first Leaders’ Summit of the Quadrilateral Framework along with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison, Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga and US President Joseph R Biden. The summit will be held virtually on March 12.

The leaders will discuss regional and global issues of shared interest, and exchange views on practical areas of cooperation towards maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, a press statement said. The summit will provide an opportunity to exchange views on contemporary challenges such as resilient supply chains, emerging and critical technologies, maritime security, and climate change, it further said.

The leaders will discuss ongoing efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and explore opportunities for collaboration in ensuring safe, equitable and affordable vaccines in the Indo-Pacific region.

Earlier in the day, Modi held a telephonic conversation with Yoshihide during which they discussed deepening collaboration bilaterally as well as under the Quad framework to enhance cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the positive momentum in India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership in the last few years, guided by mutual trust and shared values, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

“Had a fruitful conversation with PM Suga Yoshihide on the progress of India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership,” Modi tweeted after the telephonic talks.