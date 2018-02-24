GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
PM to Take Part in Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Auroville Tomorrow

Arriving by a special flight at 10.40 am, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would first visit the Aurobindo Ashram in Puducherry and pay homage to its founder spiritual leader Sri Aurobindo.

PTI

Updated:February 24, 2018, 6:41 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (inset) will proceed to Auroville by road to participate in the golden jubilee celebrations of the former French colony. (Photo courtesy: www.auroville.org)
Puducherry: On his maiden visit to Puducherry after assuming office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the golden jubilee celebrations of Auroville International township at neighbouring Villupuram district on Sunday.

Arriving by a special flight at 10.40 am, Modi would first visit the Aurobindo Ashram in Puducherry and pay homage to its founder spiritual leader Sri Aurobindo.

Modi will also visit the room where Aurobindo carried out his spiritual experiments, sources in the Ashram said.

Later, the Prime Minister would interact with children of Sri Aurobindo International School of Education and then proceed to Auroville by road to participate in the golden jubilee celebrations of the former French colony.

After spending nearly two hours in Auroville, he will return to Puducherry to address a public meeting organised by BJP's local unit.

The international or universal project envisioned by the Mother of Aurobindo Ashram (Mirra Alfassa) is dedicated to the ideal of human unity.

Modi was earlier scheduled to visit Puducherry on February 24.

Festoons, banners and lotus flags have been erected along the route which the Prime Minister would take.

Security has been beefed up at all places in view of Modi's visit.

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
