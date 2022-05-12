PM Modi to Unveil Madhya Pradesh's Start-up Policy Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the Madhya Pradesh government’s new start-up policy and interact with a select group of entrepreneurs through video conference here on Friday evening, an official said. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan would be present at the function, besides senior officials and start-up entrepreneurs.

Madhya Pradesh has 1,937 start-ups recognised by the Union government and 45 per cent of them are run by women, the official said.

