PM Modi to Virtually Attend 'grih Pravesh' of 4.5 Lakh PMAY Beneficiaries in MP on Oct 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually participate in “grih pravesh” of 4.50 lakh beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) on Dhanteras on October 22 in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said. “Grih Pravesh” is a Hindu ceremony performed on the occasion of an individual first time entering his new home. The main event will be held at the BTI Ground in Satna.

Notably, this will be the third occasion in 35 days that the prime minister will connect with the people of Madhya Pradesh. He released cheetahs in the Kuno National Park on September 17 and unveiled the first phase of the “Mahakal Lok” project in Ujjain on October 11. Assembly elections in MP are due in November 2023.

“Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 4.50 lakh beneficiaries in the state will get their own houses on the occasion of Diwali. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct their ‘grih pravesh’ virtually,” the chief minister said.

The CM sought information about the preparations for the upcoming event at a meeting held in Mantralaya here on Monday, official sources said on Tuesday.

Preparations are underway to reach out to the people for the event which will be attended by the chief minister at the BTI Ground. Beneficiaries include residents of Satna district, janpads and gram panchayats. Public representatives and villagers will also attend the event. Chouhan said 20,000-25,000 houses used to be constructed every month in Madhya Pradesh under the PMAY earlier but the number has gone up to one lakh per month.

“A financial arrangement of Rs 10,000 crore has been made for the scheme,” he said. Chouhan said the “grih pravesh” event should be memorable as it will be held on the occasion of Deewali.

The five-day festival of light begins from Dhanteras, which falls on October 22. Chouhan appealed to PMAY beneficiaries to draw rangolis and light lamps. Various programs should be organised everywhere at the district, Janpad and village level, he said.

The chief minister said PM Modi may hold discussions with some beneficiaries during the “grih pravesh” event. “Efforts should be made to involve more villagers in the program. People from villages should be invited to watch the program telecast. They should be made aware of the function by ‘dondi’ (beating of drums),” the chief minister told officials.

An official said 51,000 “Rajmistris” or masons were trained including 9,000 women for the construction of PMAY houses.

