PM Modi to Virtually Attend Outreach Sessions of G7 Summit on June 12-13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate virtually in the outreach sessions of the G7 summit on June 12 and 13, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday. Last month, the MEA said Modi will not travel to the UK to attend the summit of the G7 grouping in view of the prevailing coronavirus situation in the country.

“In accordance with the G7 invitation of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in outreach sessions on June 12 and 13, virtually. This is the second time PM will be participating in G7." said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi during a presser.

The G7 comprises the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US. As chair of G7, the UK has invited India, Australia, South Korea and South Africa to the summit.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here