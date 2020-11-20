PM Modi to Virtually Attend Petroleum University's Convocation Tomorrow
PM Narendra Modi at BJP headquarters in Delhi. (Twitter: BJPLive)
During the convocation, the prime minister will also lay the foundation stones of a 45-MW production plant of monocrystalline solar photo voltaic panel and the Centre of Excellence on Water Technology.
- PTI
- Last Updated: November 20, 2020, 23:58 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the eighth convocation ceremony of the Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University, Gandhinagar on Saturday via video-conferencing, his office said on Thursday. During the convocation, the prime minister will also lay the foundation stones of a 45-MW production plant of monocrystalline solar photo voltaic panel and the Centre of Excellence on Water Technology.
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said Modi will inaugurate the Innovation and Incubation Centre-Technology Business Incubation, the Translational Research Centre and the Sports Complex at the university as well. About 2,600 students would be getting their degrees and diplomas at the convocation.
