PM Modi to Virtually Inaugurate Construction of First Phase of Agra Metro Rail Project on December 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to virtually inaugurate the construction of first phase of Agra Metro Rail Project (AMRP) on December 7. The inauguration ceremony will also be attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to officials, the total cost of the Agra Metro Rail project is Rs 8379.62 crore and in the first phase, Sikandra to Taj East Gate corridor will be constructed. Chief Minister Adityanath will be monitoring the project and the traffic on this corridor is expected to begin in December 2022.

In the first phase, the 6-km long primary section of 14-kms Sikandra – Taj East Gate corridor will be constructed and it will be having six metro stations. While Taj East Gate, Basai and Fatehabad Road metro stations will be elevated, the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and Jama Masjid halts will be under ground stations.

The 15.4 km long Agra Cantt – Kalindi Vihar corridor will be having 14 elevated metro stations at Agra Cantt, Sadar Bazar, Collectorate, Subhash Park, Agra College, Hariparvat Crossing, Sanjay Place, MG Road, Sultanganj Crossing, Kamlanagar, Rambagh, Foundary Nagar and Kalindi Vihar.

The aim for this metro is to ease the movement of lakhs of locals and tourists coming to the city of Taj Mahal.

Besides benefiting the 26 lakh odd locals of the Taj city, the metro will also prove to be better option for movement to over 60 lakh tourists who visit Agra every year by providing a state-of-the-art Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS).

All the stations of the AMRC have been planned in such a way that all the four major railways stations, bus depots, colleges, main markets and the tourist destinations are well connected for an easy movement of the locals as well as the tourists.

“The Agra metro will provide an environment friendly, comfortable and hassle free means of public transport and it will also make it easy to travel to world famous tourist destinations like Taj Mahal and Agra fort”, said Kumar Keshav, Managing Director of Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC), adding, "Its biggest advantage will be in tourism development and it is a major challenge for our team is to construct a metro corridor in the heart of the city and make the metro available within the stipulated time frame."

It is to be mentioned that the UPMRC has set a precedent by constructing the Lucknow metro rail project well ahead of the schedule and construction work of the Kanpur metro is also being carried out at a fast pace. The foundation stone of the AMRP was laid by the Prime Minister through a virtual programme in May 2019.