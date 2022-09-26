PM Modi to Virtually Inaugurate Intersection Named After Lata Mangeshkar in Ayodhya on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday virtually inaugurate an intersection here named after legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on the occasion of her 93rd birth anniversary, officials said. The intersection, ‘Lata Mangeshkar Chauraha’, at the banks of the Saryu river has been developed at an estimated cost of Rs 7.9 crore, the officials said on Monday.

A 40-ft-long and 12-metre-high veena weighing 14 tonnes has been installed at the intersection, they said. The intersection will be a great attraction for tourists and music lovers. It is the first place in the country where such a giant musical instrument has been installed, they added.

Modi will virtually inaugurate the intersection on September 28 on the occasion of the 93rd birth anniversary of Mangeshkar. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the event in person, the officials said. Satyendra Singh, secretary of the Ayodhya Development Authority, which is managing the project, told.

