PM Modi to Virtually Participate in ‘Kirtan’ Programme in Assam

Last Updated: February 02, 2023, 17:47 IST

New Delhi, India

The month-long ‘kirtan’ began on January 6. (File photo/PTI)

The ashram was established in Nasatra village in 1974 by Paramguru Krishnaguru Ishwar, the ninth descendant of Mahavaishnab Manohardeva, who was a follower of Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardeva

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually participate in a ‘kirtan’ programme in Assam’s Barpeta district on Friday, according to a release issued by the PMO.

The Krishnaguru Eknaam Akhand Kirtan for world peace will be held at Krishnaguru Sevashram.

PM Modi will address the devotees present there, the release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

The month-long ‘kirtan’ began on January 6.

The ashram was established in Nasatra village in 1974 by Paramguru Krishnaguru Ishwar, the ninth descendant of Mahavaishnab Manohardeva, who was a follower of Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardeva.

first published:February 02, 2023, 17:47 IST
last updated:February 02, 2023, 17:47 IST
