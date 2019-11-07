PM Modi to Visit Brazil on November 13-14 for Annual BRICS Summit: MEA
Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs T S Tirumurti told reporters that the leaders at the summit will deliberate on boosting overall cooperation among the member nations.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Brazil from Nov 13-14 to attend an annual summit of BRICS, a grouping of five countries, the external affairs ministry said on Thursday.
The BRICS comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs T S Tirumurti told reporters that the leaders at the summit will deliberate on boosting overall cooperation among the member nations.
Brazil is the current chair of the grouping which represents over 3.6 billion people, or half of the world population and they have a combined nominal GDP of USD 16.6 trillion.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anyone in China Under 18 Years of Age Cannot Play Online Games Between 10pm and 8am
- Tiger Shroff Recreates Hrithik Roshan's Ghungroo, Disha Patani Goes 'Wow'
- Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Nominated for 2 Weeks as Punishment, Fans Upset
- Varanasi Temple Priest Puts Masks on Deities to ‘Save’ Them from Air Pollution
- Accepting the Need to Focus Harder at the Highest Level is Crucial: Shubman Gill