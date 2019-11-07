Take the pledge to vote

PM Modi to Visit Brazil on November 13-14 for Annual BRICS Summit: MEA

Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs T S Tirumurti told reporters that the leaders at the summit will deliberate on boosting overall cooperation among the member nations.

PTI

Updated:November 7, 2019, 4:52 PM IST
File photo of PM Narendra Modi.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Brazil from Nov 13-14 to attend an annual summit of BRICS, a grouping of five countries, the external affairs ministry said on Thursday.

The BRICS comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs T S Tirumurti told reporters that the leaders at the summit will deliberate on boosting overall cooperation among the member nations.

Brazil is the current chair of the grouping which represents over 3.6 billion people, or half of the world population and they have a combined nominal GDP of USD 16.6 trillion.

