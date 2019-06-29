Take the pledge to vote

PM Modi to Visit His Lok Sabha Constituency Varanasi on July 6 for Membership Drive And Tree Plantation Campaign

PM Modi's Varanasi visit, second after winning the Lok Sabha elections, will coincide with the birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.

PTI

Updated:June 29, 2019, 9:32 PM IST
PM Modi to Visit His Lok Sabha Constituency Varanasi on July 6 for Membership Drive And Tree Plantation Campaign
File photo of PM Narendra Modi. (Image: PTI)
Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on July 6, the BJP said on Saturday.

The prime minister would launch the party's membership drive besides a tree plantation campaign, said Navratan Rathi, local media cell in-charge of the BJP.

The plantation drive will be held along the Panchkoshi route.

Around 10,000 students would join the PM, he said.

The BJP official said PM Modi would also address party workers at Rameshwaram on the outskirts of the city, for which preparations were in full swing.

Modi's Varanasi visit, second after winning the Lok Sabha elections, will coincide with the birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.

The BJP official said the party had decided to enrol at least 150 active members in every "mandal" during the membership drive.

The prime minister had visited his constituency on May 27 to thank voters for imposing faith in his government.

