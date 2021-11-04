PM Modi To Visit Kedarnath Tomorrow, Inaugurate Infra Projects Worth Rs 130 Crore, Address Rally

Preparations are in full swing as PM Narendra Modi will be visiting Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand tomorrow where he will unveil the statue, and inaugurate the Samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya which has been reconstructed after its destruction in the 2013 Uttarakhand floods.

PM Modi is likely to reach Uttarakhand at 6.30 am tomorrow. As per reports, many eminent personalities will be joining the PM in the inauguration ceremony. BJP Gujarat state president CR Patil will be joining PM Narendra Modi in Kedarnath from Somnath Temple while BJP Jharkhand MP Nishikant Dubey will be joining from Deoghar Jyotirling. Among those others who will be present are, Dr. Jitender Singh from Shankaracharya Temple in Srinagar, MP CM Shivraj Chauhan from Ujjain Mahakal temple, and UP CM Yogi Adityanath from Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

“The Samadhi site of Adi Guru Shankaracharya has been completed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate it tomorrow. Along with this, Saraswati Ghat, the residence of the pilgrimage priests, has also been ready, which will be dedicated tomorrow. PM will reach here at 6:30 am," tweeted Dhami.

PM Modi will also inaugurate key infrastructure projects worth ₹ 130 crores, including Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses, and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini. He is also scheduled to address a public rally during his visit.

“We will all welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi will reach here in the morning. He will do the Maha Rudra Abhishek and pray for the welfare of the nation. He will also unveil the statue of Adi Shankaracharya. The temple has been decorated with flowers," Bagish Ling, a priest of Kedarnath temple told news agency ANI.

