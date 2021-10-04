PM Modi to Visit Lucknow on Tuesday to Attend 'Urban Conclave', Says Rajnath Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Lucknow on Tuesday to attend the ‘Urban Conclave’ and will also inaugurate several other urban development schemes in the state, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who will be leaving today for the two-day visit to the capital city of Uttar Pradesh.

The event will be held at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Gomti Nagar area.

Taking to Twitter, Singh said, “Leaving New Delhi on a two day visit to Lucknow. Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi would be visiting Lucknow tomorrow to attend the ‘Urban Conclave’ and also inaugurate several other urban development schemes."

Urban Development Minister Ashutosh Tandon had a discussion with the Union Minister of Urban Development and Housing, Hardeep Puri in New Delhi recently to decide the framework of the program. Prime Minister Modi is likely to speak to the beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojana on this occasion as well as start the e-bus scheme.

Earlier, the visit was scheduled for September 26-28.

