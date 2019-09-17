PM Modi to Visit Mother, Gujarat’s Sardar Sarovar Dam on His 69th Birthday Today

New Delhi: On his 69th birthday on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin the special day by visiting the site of the Gujarat’s Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada river, whose water level has reached its highest mark for the first time, to celebrate the feat and kick off Namami Narmade festival.

From there, the PM will head to Gujarat's Gandhinagar to meet his mother Heeraben.

The prime minister arrived in Ahmedabad late on Monday, where he received a grand welcome by chief minister Vijay Rupani amidst a decked up airport. Modi will spend the night at Gandhinagar Rajbhavan before leaving at 6am for Raisin village, where his 98-year-old mother lives with her younger son Pankaj Modi.

#WATCH Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to people gathered outside Ahmedabad airport to greet him, as he arrives in the city ahead of his birthday tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/vBhJFZfmcA — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2019

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/u6IiH4Cbio — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2019

The prime minister is also scheduled to perform a "Maa Narmada Poojan" and visit the Sardar Sarovar dam control room, following which he will head to Duttatreya Mandir in Garudeshwar village and a children's park. He will also address a public meeting at Kevadia, a town approximately 200 km from Ahmedabad.

PM Modi's visit comes as water level in the dam in Narmada district reached its highest capacity at 138.68 metres on Sunday for the first time since its height was raised in 2017. The prime minister will also launch the 'Namami Narmade Mahotsav'.

Several exhibitions showcasing Modi's social work will also be held to celebrate the prime minister's birthday. Several schools have been asked to hold special programmes, while individuals are also gearing up for the grand celebrations.

A bike rally has also been organised in PM Modi's birthplace Vadnagar to spread PM his social messages. The BJP, meanwhile, is celebrating 'seva saptah' (week of service) to mark the prime minister's birthday.

