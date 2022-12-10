Vande Bharat, Metro, AIIMS: PM Modi to Launch Projects Worth Over Rs 75,000 Crore in Nagpur | Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Nagpur to launch and lay the foundation of projects worth over Rs 75,000 crore in Nagpur on Sunday. He will also flag off the sixth Vande Bharat Express which will connect Nagpur and Bilaspur, and launch phase-I of the Nagpur Metro.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Nagpur Metro Phase-II, inaugurate the first phase of ‘Samruddhi Mahamarg’, connecting Nagpur and Shirdi, and dedicate to the nation an AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) located in the city’s MIHAN area, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

As per a tentative tour programme shared by the local administration, Prime Minister Modi will arrive at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur at 9.40 am from New Delhi and head to the city railway station, where he will flag off the Vande Bharat Express.

According to documents seen by News18, at least 35 Vande Bharat rakes have been approved in the Coach Production Programme for the current financial year, while 67 have been approved for the next financial year (2023-24).

ALSO READ | Sixth Launch Tomorrow, 69 Trains To Go: Vande Bharat Gathers Steam With 8 Months to Deadline

Currently, Vande Bharat Express runs between New Delhi and Shri Vaishno Devi Mata, Katra; New Delhi and Varanasi; Gandhinagar Capital and Mumbai Central; Amb Andaura and New Delhi; and Mysuru and Chennai Central.

Nagpur Railway Station

At a public function in the Vidarbha city, the prime minister will launch and inaugurate railway projects worth more than Rs 1,500 crore, the PMO said.

The new features of the Nagpur railways include the accommodation of over 9,000 passengers during peak hour traffic (PHT), enhanced waiting area and sitting capacity, parking facility for two-wheelers and cars, 30 lifts and 31 escalators, and bigger east side building.

Nagpur is an important junction on the Howrah–Mumbai, and Delhi–Chennai trunk line of the Indian Railways. It is classified as a non-suburban (NSG-2) category station and is one of the top 100 booking stations across the Indian Railways.

Heritage Conservation Committee had approved the redevelopment plan of Nagpur Railway station, to be conducted by the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited (IRSDC) as per reports.

Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway Phase 1

PM Modi will also inaugurate the first phase of the Samruddhi Mahamarg. Phase-I of Samruddhi Mahamarg or Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway project will cover a distance of 520 km and connect Nagpur and Shirdi.

ALSO READ | PM Modi To Inaugurate Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway Phase 1 Tomorrow

The 701 km expressway, being built at a cost of about Rs 55,000 crore, is one of India’s longest expressways, passing through Maharashtra’s ten districts and prominent urban regions of Amravati, Aurangabad, and Nashik.

Later in the day, the Prime Minsiter will take part in various functions before travelling to Goa.

Around 4,000 police personnel from different units will reportedly be on security duty in Nagpur during the PM’s visit on Sunday and around 1,000 police personnel will be deployed at the AIIMS premises alone. Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar finalised the security arrangements, under which around 4,000 personnel will be deployed and they will be supported by Quick Response Teams, the Riot Control Police and Home Guards, officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest India News here