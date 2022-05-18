CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL#Movies#Cannes2022#Weather
Home » News » India » PM Modi to Visit Poll-bound Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh on May 29, 31
1-MIN READ

PM Modi to Visit Poll-bound Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh on May 29, 31

During his Gujarat trip, PM Modi is likely to visit Rajkot. On May 29, he is likely to inaugurate a new hospital and other projects. (Image: Reuters)

During his Gujarat trip, PM Modi is likely to visit Rajkot. On May 29, he is likely to inaugurate a new hospital and other projects. (Image: Reuters)

PM Modi will, meanwhile, address the ‘Yuva Shivir’ to be organised in Vadodara on Thursday via video conferencing. PMO said Shree Swaminarayan Temple, Kundaldham, and Shree Swaminarayan Temple, Karelibaug, Vadodara, are organising the programme

News Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit both poll-bound states Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh in a span of three days. He will visit Gujarat on May 29 and Himachal Pradesh on May 31, sources said.

During his Gujarat trip, PM Modi is likely to visit Rajkot. On May 29, he is likely to inaugurate a new hospital and other projects. He will also attend an event in Gandhinagar.

Meanwhile, the prime minister will address the ‘Yuva Shivir’ to be organised in Vadodara on Thursday via video conferencing. The Prime Minister’s Office said the Shree Swaminarayan Temple, Kundaldham, and the Shree Swaminarayan Temple, Karelibaug, Vadodara, are organising the programme.

It aims to involve more youngsters in social service and nation-building, a statement said, adding that it also aims to make them partners in building a new India through initiatives like ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’, ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Swachh Bharat’, among others.
(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:May 18, 2022, 22:34 IST