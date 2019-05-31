PM Modi to Visit Sri Lanka in June, Confirms President Sirisena after Bilateral Meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make an official visit to Sri Lanka next month, the island nation’s President Maithripala Sirisena confirmed on Friday.The meeting was confirmed after both leaders met in Delhi earlier in the day. On Thursday, Sirisena had attended Modi’s swearing-in ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.Modi will visit Sri Lanka after his bilateral engagements in Maldives early in June.“PM Modi will be visiting Sri Lanka after going to Maldives. His visit is very important to us,” said Sirisena.The Ministry of External Affairs is yet to confirm the date of the visit.