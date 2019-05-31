Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

PM Modi to Visit Sri Lanka in June, Confirms President Sirisena after Bilateral Meeting

Modi will visit the island nation after completing his bilateral engagements in Maldives, which will be his first trip abroad after beginning his second term in governance.

News18.com

Updated:May 31, 2019, 5:19 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
PM Modi to Visit Sri Lanka in June, Confirms President Sirisena after Bilateral Meeting
PM Narendra Modi with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena in New Delhi on Friday. (Twitter)
Loading...
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make an official visit to Sri Lanka next month, the island nation’s President Maithripala Sirisena confirmed on Friday.

The meeting was confirmed after both leaders met in Delhi earlier in the day. On Thursday, Sirisena had attended Modi’s swearing-in ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Modi will visit Sri Lanka after his bilateral engagements in Maldives early in June.

“PM Modi will be visiting Sri Lanka after going to Maldives. His visit is very important to us,” said Sirisena.

The Ministry of External Affairs is yet to confirm the date of the visit.


Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram