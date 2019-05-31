English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi to Visit Sri Lanka in June, Confirms President Sirisena after Bilateral Meeting
Modi will visit the island nation after completing his bilateral engagements in Maldives, which will be his first trip abroad after beginning his second term in governance.
PM Narendra Modi with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena in New Delhi on Friday. (Twitter)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make an official visit to Sri Lanka next month, the island nation’s President Maithripala Sirisena confirmed on Friday.
The meeting was confirmed after both leaders met in Delhi earlier in the day. On Thursday, Sirisena had attended Modi’s swearing-in ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Modi will visit Sri Lanka after his bilateral engagements in Maldives early in June.
“PM Modi will be visiting Sri Lanka after going to Maldives. His visit is very important to us,” said Sirisena.
The Ministry of External Affairs is yet to confirm the date of the visit.
PM @narendramodi meeting with the President of #SriLanka @MaithripalaS at Hyderabad House, New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/BR6Zp0RxuK— PIB India (@PIB_India) May 31, 2019
