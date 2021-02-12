PM Modi To Visit Tamil Nadu and Kerala on February 14, Inauguration of Several Projects Lined Up

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tamil Nadu and Kerala on February 14 for the inauguration of several developmental projects. Both states are headed to polls this year.

The Prime Minister's Office detailed his visit in a statement released on Friday. Modi will inaugurate the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension, completed at a cost of Rs 3770 crore, and commission the passenger services from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar that will link North Chennai with the Airport and Central Railway Station.

He will inaugurate the fourth Railway line between Chennai Beach and Attipattu, the Railway Electrification of single line section in Villupuram-Cuddalore-Mayiladuthurai-Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai-Thiruvarur.

Modi will also hand over the state-of-the-art Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to the Indian Army. This tank has been indigenously designed, developed and manufactured by CVRDE, DRDO along with 15 academic institutions, eight labs and several MSMEs.

Modi will then travel to Kerala where in the afternoon he will lay the foundation stones of projects at Kochi. These include the Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project (PDPP) of BPCL, Ro-Ro Vessels at Willingdon Islands, the International Cruise Terminal “Sagarika” at Cochin Port, the Marine Engineering Training Institute, Vigyana Sagar, Cochin Shipyard Ltd. He will also lay the foundation stone of reconstruction of South Coal Berth at Cochin Port.