PM Modi to visit Thailand from November 2-4 for ASEAN-India, East Asia and RCEP Summits

Negotiations for resolving outstanding issues on RCEP are going on in Bangkok, she said, adding the leaders will review the state of negotiations at the summit.

PTI

Updated:October 31, 2019, 5:09 PM IST
PM Modi to visit Thailand from November 2-4 for ASEAN-India, East Asia and RCEP Summits
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Thailand from November 2-4 during which he will attend the ASEAN-India, East Asia and RCEP summits, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Thursday.

Modi will be visiting Bangkok at the invitation of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Secretary East Vijay Thakur Singh said at a media briefing.

He will attend the 16th ASEAN-India summit, 14th East Asia Summit and 3rd Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) summit and related events, she said.

Negotiations for resolving outstanding issues on RCEP are going on in Bangkok, she said, adding the leaders will review the state of negotiations at the summit.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) bloc comprises 10 ASEAN group members (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Laos and Vietnam) and their six FTA partners - India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

