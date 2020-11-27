PM Modi to Visit Three Covid-19 Vaccine Facilities in Pune, Hyd and Ahmedabad Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will fly to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Pune on Saturday to take stock of the development of the Covid-19 vaccine at the facilities here.

The PM will visit the facilities of vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad, where work is underway on the production of India's first indigenous Covid19 vaccine, Covaxin, and also visit the Zydus Cadila facilities in Ahmedabad, where ZyCoV-D is being produced, and the Serum Institute of India (SII) facilities in Pune, where the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine will be manufactured, the Times of India reported.

Modi will be arriving at Hakimpet Air Force station in an IAF flight from Pune in the afternoon, an official memo issued by the Telangana Chief Secretary on Thursday night said.

He will directly go to Bharat Biotech's facility at Genome Valley and return to the Air Force base after the visit. He will fly back to the national capital the same evening, it said.

Official sources said Modi will spend one hour at the facility. Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, being developed by Bharat Biotech is now undergoing phase-3 trials.

A recent official release from Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's office said the Prime Minister held a video conference on November 24 with all the Chief Ministersin which he discussed the method pertaining to distribution and administering of the vaccine to people.PTI GDK SS.

(With inputs from PTI)