PM Modi to Meet Donald Trump during US Visit from Sept 21-27; Address UN General Assembly Session
The prime minister will address the UN General Assembly session on the morning of September 27, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said.
File photo of PM Modi and Donald Trump
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the United States from September 21-27, during which he will meet President Donald Trump and address the annual United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said on Thursday.
Modi is scheduled to arrive in Houston on Saturday. A day later, Trump would join him in addressing the mega 'Howdy Modi' rally, to be attended by the members of the Indian-American community.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make a visit to the US from the late afternoon of 21 September until the forenoon of 27 September. And the two cities on his itinerary are Houston in Texas and then New York," Gokhale said.
The prime minister will address the UN General Assembly session on the morning of September 27, he said.
As the world commemorates Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, Modi will also host a special event 'Leadership Matters: Relevance of Gandhi in the Contemporary World' on September 24. He will be joined leaders of a few countries at this event.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Forget Way to Pataudi Palace, Locals Catch Them for Selfies
- Salman Khan Miffed with Ranbir Kapoor's Tentative Film's Title Devil?
- After Burning it Out at The Gym, Disha Patani Slays the Dance Floor with Killer Moves
- Cristiano Ronaldo Says Sex with Girlfriend is Better Than his Best Goal
- OnePlus 7T With Round Triple-Camera Module Revealed in Official Press Image