PM Modi to Meet Donald Trump during US Visit from Sept 21-27; Address UN General Assembly Session

The prime minister will address the UN General Assembly session on the morning of September 27, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said.

PTI

Updated:September 19, 2019, 4:39 PM IST
PM Modi to Meet Donald Trump during US Visit from Sept 21-27; Address UN General Assembly Session
File photo of PM Modi and Donald Trump
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the United States from September 21-27, during which he will meet President Donald Trump and address the annual United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said on Thursday.

Modi is scheduled to arrive in Houston on Saturday. A day later, Trump would join him in addressing the mega 'Howdy Modi' rally, to be attended by the members of the Indian-American community.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make a visit to the US from the late afternoon of 21 September until the forenoon of 27 September. And the two cities on his itinerary are Houston in Texas and then New York," Gokhale said.

The prime minister will address the UN General Assembly session on the morning of September 27, he said.

As the world commemorates Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, Modi will also host a special event 'Leadership Matters: Relevance of Gandhi in the Contemporary World' on September 24. He will be joined leaders of a few countries at this event.

