PM Modi to Visit US From September 21-27, Confirms MEA
Modi will address the Indian community in Houston, Texas, on September 22, and then visit New York from September 23.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the climate meet on Monday.
New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a week-long trip to the United States from September 21 to September 27.
On September 22, Modi will address the Indian community as part of the ‘Howdy Modi!’ event in Houston, Texas. A record audience of over 50,000 people have already registered for the event to be held at the sprawling NRG Stadium, said the host Texas India Forum (TIF), a Houston-based non-profit body.
The Houston event will be Modi's third major address to the Indian-American community after he became the prime minister in 2014 and the first after his re-election in May.
The previous two were at the Madison Square Garden in New York in 2014 and the Silicon Valley in 2016. Both the events were attended by more than 20,000 people.
Modi will then visit New York from September 23, where he will address the 2019 Climate Action Summit hosted by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nach Baliye 9 Wild Card Entrant Urvashi Dholakia Gets into Argument With Ahmed Khan
- PUBG Mobile Season 9 Releasing on September 13: RP Rewards, Skins, Emotes and More
- Messi: Not Sure if Barcelona Did Everything to Bring Neymar Back From PSG
- PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 Update to Get Helicopters and Rocket Launchers With 'Payload Mode'
- BJP Exploiting West Bengal’s Political Affair With Festivals but it Began with the Trinamool Congress