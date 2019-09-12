Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

PM Modi to Visit US From September 21-27, Confirms MEA

Modi will address the Indian community in Houston, Texas, on September 22, and then visit New York from September 23.

News18.com

Updated:September 12, 2019, 9:14 PM IST
PM Modi to Visit US From September 21-27, Confirms MEA
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the climate meet on Monday.
New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a week-long trip to the United States from September 21 to September 27.

On September 22, Modi will address the Indian community as part of the ‘Howdy Modi!’ event in Houston, Texas. A record audience of over 50,000 people have already registered for the event to be held at the sprawling NRG Stadium, said the host Texas India Forum (TIF), a Houston-based non-profit body.

The Houston event will be Modi's third major address to the Indian-American community after he became the prime minister in 2014 and the first after his re-election in May.

The previous two were at the Madison Square Garden in New York in 2014 and the Silicon Valley in 2016. Both the events were attended by more than 20,000 people.

Modi will then visit New York from September 23, where he will address the 2019 Climate Action Summit hosted by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

