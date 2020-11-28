PM Modi to Visit Varanasi on Dev Deepawali on Monday, CM Yogi Takes Stock of Preparations

PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Varanasi on Monday on the occasion of Dev Deepawali. Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, UP CM Yogi Adityanath visited Varanasi on Friday and took stock of the preparations. CM Yogi made on-site inspection of the preparations and gave necessary directions to the officials.

On the occasion of Dev Deepawali, cultural programs will be organized at 15 ghats and lamps will be lit. The cultural programs will be broadcasted live and LEDs have been put in place. Varanasi is famous for its artisans and handicrafts.

PM Modi, who is also the MP from Varanasi, has appreciated the handicrafts of Varanasi in his speeches. The artisans of Varanasi have prepared a special ‘Angavastram’ (cloth) for PM Modi, which contains the message of Lord Buddha that makes the entire world acquainted with the spirituality of India. The Angvastram prepared for PM has the message ‘Buddham Sharnam Gachchami, Dhammam Sharnam Gachchami, Sangham Sharnam Gachchami.’

This Angvastram will be presented to PM Modi during his visit to the constituency and it is prepared by Padma Shri and handicrafts expert Dr Rajinikanth and Bachche Lal, handicraftsman from Ashapur.

Chief Minister Yogi also reached the proposed main venue of the Deepavali festival and inspected the security arrangements and other preparations. He also held a meeting with the officials in the Circuit House auditorium and reviewed the preparations.

The Chief Minister said that during the program, people should be constantly made aware through the public address system to comply with the prescribed protocol regarding Covid-19 , so that they must wear masks and follow social distancing. Cleanliness is the priority of the Prime Minister, so special cleaning arrangements should be ensured for the entire Kashi.