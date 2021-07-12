PM Modi to Visit Varanasi on July 15 to Inaugurate Convention Centre

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on July 15. Ahead of his visit, UP Chief Secretary RK Tiwari and DGP Mukul Goyal visited the proposed venue of PM programmes, including Kashi Vishwanath temple, Sampurnanand Sanskrit University and Rudraksh Convention Centre, on Sunday. The top officials even held a meeting at circuit house regarding the visit.

This will be Modi’s first visit to Varanasi in eight months and he is expected to stay there for five to six hours. He will also be dedicating development projects worth Rs 1,550 crore to the city and will lay the foundation stone for 10 projects.

The prime minister will first go to Kashi Vishwanath temple and offer prayers and then head to the Sampurnanand Sanskrit University. He is also expected to inaugurate the Rudraksh Convention Centre in Sigra that has been built with help from Japan. Speaking to the media on the issue, Chief Secretary RK Tiwari said, “We are here to take stock of preparations ahead of PM Modi’s visit. PM Modi will go to Rudraksh Convention Centre and BHU.”

“Ample Security arrangements are being ensured for the PM’s visit. Wherever the programme will be finalised, we will ensure proper security arrangements. The SPG officers are also expected to visit Varanasi today on Monday,” said Mukul Goyal, DGP.

The Ambassador of Japan is also expected to be present when Modi visits the city. During the entire programme, strict covid protocol will be followed. Chief Secretary RK Tiwari and DGP Mukul Goyal also visited Kashi Vishwanath temple and offered prayers.

