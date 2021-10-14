PM Modi to Visit Varanasi on Oct 25, Likely to Inaugurate Ring Road, Multi-crore Projects

With Uttar Pradesh assembly elections just a few months away, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is planning and making regular trips to the politically crucial state.

On October 25, PM Modi is likely to visit his constituency, Varanasi, where he will announce projects worth crores, inaugurate the Ring Road and take part in other programmes.

According to senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the prime minister will also address a public meeting near the Ring Road.

The Prime Minister’s tour to Varanasi has not been announced officially by the PMO yet, but the local district administration and the BJP party workers are gearing up and making adequate arrangements for his visit.

As per a senior BJP leader of Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi may address the people from Parampur village. The village was adopted by PM Modi early this year.

According to the BJP leader, if for any reason, the public meeting is not held at Parmpur village, the PM may address people at Sandha or Bhandaw village. “Parmapur, Sandha and Bhandaw villages lie near the Ring Road which is to be inaugurated by PM Modi on October 25 and come under the Rohniya assembly constituency,” added the BJP leader.

The BJP leaders of Uttar Pradesh and the state administration have visited and inspected all three villages. As per reports, the local administration has made a blueprint for the Prime Minister’s public meeting including entry-exit points, parking places and safety points.

Last year, during his visit to Varanasi, PM Modi had inaugurated projects worth Rs 1500 crores including Rudraksh Convention Center. This year, too, it is believed that the PM will announce multi-crore projects.

According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the electronic bus services as well and also lay the foundation stone of Purvanchal’s signature building Shiva’s Damru during his visit.

