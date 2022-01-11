PM Modi, Top BJP Leaders to Address Yuva Morcha on Vivekananda's Birthday in Bengal

To serve man is to serve God that is the philosophy of Swami Vivekananda and on his birthday, BJP Yuva Morcha plans to launch saffron volunteers in West Bengal with this motto.

“Vivek Vahini" is what the saffron brigade has named them. Officially, the launch of the Vivek Vahini programme will be done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi will virtually address the session at 10:30am while party president JP Nadda will virtually address the National Virtual Yuva Rally.

Speaking to News 18, BJP Yuva Morcha president Indranil Khan said, “ More than 20,000 volunteers have registered, our motto is to be with people, so we will be launching it on Swamiji birthday. Every common person will get service from us. Our team is ready.”

Vivek Vahini will have two parts. One part will look into patients. More than 100 doctors will give teleconsultation to patients.

The other section will reach out to patients in any need. From bringing medicine to hospitalisation, these saffron volunteers will be with the people.

Party insiders say now BJP is not eyeing any elections. They want to just build up this perception that they are with the people. The last year during the Covid wave, the left parties came up with red volunteers and TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee too came up with volunteers named “JuboShakti" during the first wave.

This Vivek Vahini too will reach out to the common man in the same way.

On Swami Vivekananda’s birthday on January 12, the TMC too has plans in West Bengal.

Abhishek Banerjee also comes up with aim of 30,000 tests on the birthday in his constituency.

Speaking to News 18 TMC youth President Sayoni Ghosh said, “Such an effort was needed the most during the first and the second wave but BJP was almost absent during the peak of the Covid crisis in Bengal. Instead, the central government had redirected the oxygen supply of West Bengal to UP. And if the intentions are noble and aim to serve the people then why wait till the 12th.”

“What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow. So the Vivek Vahini is nothing but a rip off of Mamata Banerjee’s visions to support Bengal. This is an attempt by BJP to try to increase its faltering presence in the State, hoping to make an impact in the upcoming elections. The people of Bengal associate them with ‘bike bahini’. We would urge BJP to concentrate more on spreading the message of unity and brotherhood as propagated by Vivekananda throughout his life and work instead of politicising Swamiji.”

Though TMC and the left are saying saffron camp has copied them, in covid time these volunteers will definitely build an image.

More so staying with people in an emergency may give them dividends in future.

