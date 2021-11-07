PM Modi Tops Global Leader Approval Rating List; Sits Ahead of US Prez Biden, UK PM Johnson

Prime Minister Narendra Modi topped a ‘Global Leader Approval’ rating list with the highest rating of 70 per cent among world leaders. The list, compiled and released on Saturday by an American research firm Morning Consult, showed Modi ahead of global leaders such as US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron.

The list said that PM Modi, at the number one spot, was the most approved world leader across the globe, with a rating of 70 per cent. A total of 13 top world leaders were displayed by the firm.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, posting the list on Twitter, said in a tweet that it is an honour for the whole country to be again the most popular leader of the world. “This shows the public’s faith in the visionary leadership of Shri Modi ji."

PM Modi was followed by Mexican President López Obrador at 66 per cent and Italy Prime Minister Mario Draghi at 58 per cent. German Chancellor Angela Merkel secured 54 per cent ratings, while Joe Biden has secured 44 per cent ratings.

The Global Leader Approval list is as follows:

Narendra Modi: 70 per cent

Lopez Obrader: 66 per cent

Mario Draghi: 58 per cent

Angela Merkel: 54 per cent

Scott Morrison: 47 per cent

Justin Trudeau: 45 per cent

Joe Biden: 44 per cent

Fumio Kishida: 42 per cent

Moon Jae-in: 41 per cent

Boris Johnson: 40 per cent

Pedro Sanchez: 37 per cent

Emmanuel Macron: 36 per cent

Jair Bolsonaro: 35 per cent

Morning Consult tracks the approval rating for governmental leaders in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The firm offers real-time insight into the shifting political dynamics across the globe. Approval ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, and samples sizes vary by country, it says.

