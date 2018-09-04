PM Modi Tops Leadership Survey With 48% Votes, Followed by Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal

The results of Prashant Kishor’s Indian Political Action Committee’s (I-PAC) National Agenda Forum — a survey to ascertain the biggest issues being faced by the nation and the leader best suited to lead the country — on Tuesday showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the best choice for leading the country with 48 per cent votes.Rahul Gandhi is a distant second with 11.2 per cent votes and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is not far behind with 9.3 per cent votes. Akhilesh Yadav is fourth on the list with 7 per cent votes and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is in fifth place with 4.2 per cent people voting in her favour. Mayawati is sixth with 3.1 per cent vote share. Over 57 lakh people voted in the online survey.In July this year, I-PAC had launched a campaign to ascertain a new ‘National Agenda’ on the lines of ‘Swaraj’ before Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birthday. It will also ask the internet users to vote for the leader “best suited” to carry out the national agenda.As part of the survey, volunteers can “help the chosen leader get elected in the upcoming General Elections in 2019”. This last point gives an indication to what I-PAC may be working towards in 2019. It claims that more than 25,000 students from 1,500 colleges from 500 districts of India have joined the campaign.Voters can choose between Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, former PM HD Devegowda, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, BSP Chief Mayawati, PM Narendra Modi, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. Voters also have the option of adding the names of leaders not part of this list.The list of ‘Top 4 Chief Ministers’ included Kejriwal, Banerjee, Patnaik and Nitish Kumar. People also chose the top 10 ‘Priorities of the nation’ from a list of 28 items. The 10 things that voters thought needed maximum focus were women’s issues, farmers’ issues, economic inequality, students’ issues, education in health and hygiene, communal unity, promotion of provincial languages, basic education, village sanitation and adult education.I-PAC is also conducting an online survey called ‘National Agenda Forum’ to start a discourse on Gandhi’s idea of ‘Swaraj’ and what constitutes the national agenda. “As the nation celebrates the 150th birth anniversary year of Mahatma Gandhi, Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) aims to pay tribute by resurrecting the conversation around his Constructive Programme. In 1945, through his 18-point Constructive Programme, Gandhi ji outlined the key priorities for independent India and urged citizens to work towards them,” the I-PAC said in a statement.