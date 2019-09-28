Respect for India Has Increased over Last 5 Years, Says PM Modi after Arriving Home from Week-long US Trip

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, on his return here from a week-long trip to the United States, said that respect and enthusiasm for India has increased significantly on the world stage in the last five years.

Addressing a gathering outside the Palam Airport where he touched down on Saturday night, Modi said that the grand 'Howdy, Modi!' diaspora event in Houston in Texas saw the attendance of US President Donald Trump and both Republicans and Democrats. He said what stood out was the manner in which the Indian community in the US showcased their presence.

Modi thanked everyone for turning out in large numbers. "This has been a memorable welcome back home. On this occasion, I bow to each and every Indian," he said.

"After assuming office in 2014, I went to the UN. I went to the UN even now. In these five years, I have seen a big change," he said. "The respect for India, the enthusiasm towards India has increased significantly. This is due to 130 crore Indians."

"The 'Howdy, Modi!' event in Houston was grand. President Trump was present there. In addition to all this, what stands out is the manner in which the Indian community in USA, in Texas and in Houston showcased their presence," he added.

Modi also recalled the surgical strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, saying three years ago on this day he did not sleep all night waiting for his phone to ring. "That day marked the victory of India's brave soldiers who did surgical strike and made the country proud," he said.

Modi returned to Delhi on Saturday night from his trip to the US where he addressed the United Nations General Assembly and several events, including the "Howdy, Modi!" diaspora gathering.

The BJP organised a grand welcome for him outside the Palam Technical Area where thousands of party workers gathered.

Before leaving for Delhi, Modi thanked the American people for the "exceptional welcome, warmth and hospitality" and expressed confidence that the diverse range of programmes he attended during the stay will greatly benefit India and its development trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies)

