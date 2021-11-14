PM Modi Transfers Housing Scheme Funds to Over 1.47 Lakh Beneficiaries in Tripura

Anita Kuki Debbarma, a middle-aged tribal peasant woman from remote Kamalchhara hamlet in Dhalai district was visibly delighted after Prime Minister Narendra Modi transferred the first instalment of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G) to her and some 1.47 lakh other beneficiaries from Tripura via video-conferencing on Sunday. Anita, a widow who received the first instalment for constructing a `pucca’ (brick and mortar) house under the PMAY-G scheme, now lives in a mud house with her two minor school-going children.

“I am a daily wager working in farmers’ fields. It was my dream that one day I will have a `pucca’ house so that my children can live in comfort. Today my dream came true," Anita told PM Modi through video conferencing.

Following Modi’s intervention, taking into account the unique geo-climatic condition of Tripura, the definition of ‘kuccha’ house has been changed specifically for the state, which has enabled a large number of beneficiaries living in ‘kuccha’ houses to get assistance to construct a ‘pucca’ house, the Prime Minister’s Office had said on Saturday.

Kadar Biya, a Muslim beneficiary from a village in the South Tripura district said, “I could never imagine that I would get money for the construction of a pucca house from the Government. My joy know no bounds."

The Prime Minister said his government is committed to distributing benefit schemes to people without any discrimination.

This is Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikash, Sabka Awas. We are trying to change the system so that people get benefits directly. The Tripura government led by Biplab Kumar Deb is working for speedy development of the state, Modi said. Soma Majumder, another widow from Durlavnarayan village in Sipahijala district, said that getting a `pucca’ house was her dream and with the PMAY-G, it is going to be realised. Majumder a daily wager who works under the MGNREGA scheme, and also works as a handicraft artisan, told the Prime Minister that she will not divert the money for any other purpose.

The PM said, earlier money was transferred to others, but due to direct transfer to their accounts, the beneficiaries will get the entire amount.In this instalment, Rs 709 crore out of Rs 2,800 crore will be transferred to the bank accounts of the recipients. Prime Minister said today’s event is an indication of the bright future ahead for Tripura.

“Today the first instalment given under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has given a new impetus to the dreams of Tripura. I heartily congratulate all the people of Tripura, about one and a half lakh families who got the benefit of the first instalment," Modi said.

The Prime Minister said the thinking that keeps Tripura poor, keeps the people of Tripura away from amenities, has no place in Tripura today. Now the “double engine" (state and central) government is engaged in development of the state with full force and sincerity, PM Modi said.

Later addressing the gathering, PM Modi said that once upon a time the country’s North-East region felt neglected, but today the development of the country is seen with the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ and development is now considered synonymous with unity-integrity of the country.

He said, Earlier our rivers from the northern and western parts of the country used to come to the east, but the Ganges of development used to stop before reaching the region. Modi said during the freedom struggle, the tribal freedom fighters of the North-East and other parts of the country had sacrificed their lives for the country.

To respect this tradition, the country is working persistently to carry forward this legacy and the country has decided to celebrate the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda every year on November 15 as Tribal `Gaurav Diwas’ (Pride Day), the Prime Minister said.

The day will be observed with the same importance as 2nd October – Ahimsa Divas, 31st October – Unity day, 26 January – Republic day, Ram Navami, Krishna Ashtami etc. The day will not only be a day to pay tribute to the contribution of Adivasi Samaj but will also emerge as a symbol of a harmonious society, the Prime Minister said.

Highlighting that women of the country are offering their yeoman service towards the development of the country with full confidence, the Prime Minister said, women’s self-help groups in the country have emerged as the major symbol of Nari Shakti. The collateral-free loan available to such groups has been doubled to Rs 20 lakh, he said.

Earlier, the common man had to knock on the doors of government offices for each and every work, but now the government itself goes to them to provide all services and facilities, PM Modi said. Earlier, government employees used to be concerned about getting paid on time, now they are getting the benefit of 7th Pay Commission, he added.

