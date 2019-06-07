PM Modi Tweets Video on Vrikshasan in Days Leading Up to International Yoga Day 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has brought Yoga Day to the forefront, paving the way for United Nations to officially recognise it on June 21, tweeted yet another video on June 7, which showed his animated self-performing yoga postures to inspire people into taking up the healthy practice, weeks before June International Yoga Day.
The animation video shows the Prime Minister sporting a blue t-shirt and black track pants, standing in a spacious room with wooden flooring. The room seems to overlook a green manicured lawn. PM Modi can be seen guiding viewers through the various stages of the yoga postures of Vrikshasan.
Taking to his official Twitter handle, Prime Minister shared the video with the caption, "वृक्षासन हमारे शरीर और मस्तिष्क के लिए कितना फायदेमंद है? आइए देखते हैं इस वीडियो में... #YogaDay2019, "writing about the various benefits of vrikshasana on the human body and mind.
वृक्षासन हमारे शरीर और मस्तिष्क के लिए कितना फायदेमंद है? आइए देखते हैं इस वीडियो में... #YogaDay2019 pic.twitter.com/QmDlf97JVc— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 7, 2019
The video follows two other similar yoga tutorials by Prime Minister Modi, where he has spoken about the benefits of Yoga, in the days leading to the International Day of Yoga 2019.
He first posted on June 5 and shared a video about Trikosana, with the caption, "On 21st June, we will mark #YogaDay2019. I urge you all to make Yoga an integral part of your life and also inspire others to do the same. The benefits of Yoga are tremendous. Here is a video on Trikonasana."
On 21st June, we will mark #YogaDay2019. I urge you all to make Yoga an integral part of your life and also inspire others to do the same. The benefits of Yoga are tremendous.Here is a video on Trikonasana. pic.twitter.com/YDB6T3rw1d— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2019
The second video came yesterday on June 6, when PM Modi spoke about the benefits of Tadasana with a video. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, “Doing Tadasana properly would enable you to practice many other Asanas with ease. Know more about this Asana and its benefits. #YogaDay2019."
Doing Tadasana properly would enable you to practice many other Asanas with ease.Know more about this Asana and its benefits. #YogaDay2019 pic.twitter.com/YlhNhcRas8— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 6, 2019
Notably, the Tree Pose yoga or Vrikshasan is one of the very few standing poses in medieval hatha yoga that remains popular in modern yoga.
