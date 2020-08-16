PM Modi Tweets Video to Remember Bond With Atal Bihari Vajpayee on His 2nd Death Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday tweeted a compilation of old pictures and videos in the memory of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary.

"Tributes to beloved Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India will always remember his outstanding service and efforts towards our nation's progress," Modi said.

The nearly two-minute-long video featured photos and videos of the former PM taken during his long career in Indian politics. “This country will never forget Atal Ji's sacrifice. Under his leadership, India held its head high as a nuclear power. As a politician, a Member of Parliament, a minister or Prime Minister, Atal ji has performed very well in many roles,” PM Modi was heard saying in the video’s background.

Tributes to beloved Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India will always remember his outstanding service and efforts towards our nation’s progress. pic.twitter.com/ZF0H3vEPVd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Home Minister Amit Shah were among several dignitaries who paid tributes to former PM Vajpayee. They were joined by several Union ministers and other leaders at 'Sadaiv Atal', the memorial to Vajpayee in the national capital, in paying respects to him.

Home Minister Amit Shah said the country for the first time saw "good governance" being implemented across the nation under Vajpayee. The Modi government is striving for the welfare of the poor and good governance by keeping his ideas at the centre of its work, he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Vajpayee's tremendous contribution towards public life and India's development will always be cherished, and his vision for the country will continue to inspire coming generations.

Vajpayee, the first BJP prime minister, had passed away on this day in 2018. A statesman and saffron stalwart, he was fondly remembered by other BJP leaders.