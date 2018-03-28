PM Modi Unhappy With CBSE Paper Leak, Govt Assures Re-exam Won't be Tough

: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his unhappiness over the leak of the Class X and Class XII CBSE exam papers on WhatsApp and asked the human resource development ministry to take strict action.Addressing the media, HRD minister Prakash Javadekar assured that there won't be any more leaks from now and security would be increased at exam centres to deal with the leaks.The Central Board for Secondary Examination (CBSE) announced on Wednesday afternoon that it will reconduct Class XII Economics and Class X Maths examinations after reports of leaks.Around 28 lakh students will be affected by the move. Javadekar assured that the re-exam "won't be tough" and said the students should not worry. He said that the CBSE would announce the dates of the exams very soon.In future, the government will devise a method to avoid paper leaks with the help of technology, the minister said. "I just want to tell the parents and children that it is extremely unfortunate that this incident happened," he said.The minister added that those behind the leaks would not be spared and that a special investigation team has been formed to investigate the issue. "We have taken serious note of the issue. It looks like some sort of gang is behind this. The Prime Minister has asked us to take strict action against all involved," he added.Our cartoonist's take on the numerous leaks in the recent times.The Congress used the incident to fire a fresh salvo at the Modi government. Referring to the leak of CBSE as well as the SSC exam paper earlier, it said the ruling dispensation at the Centre should be named as ‘paper leak government’.“Modi Govt should be renamed as ‘Paper Leak Govt’! SSC Scam jeopardised the future of over 2 Cr Youth.#CBSE Xth & XIIth class #PaperLeak has road hit the aspirations & hard work of lakhs of toiling students. Modiji, Your Govt has imperiled the future of our ‘Exam Warriors’!” tweeted Congress communication in charge Randeep Surjewala.The Delhi Police also opened an investigation. It said that the Crime Branch has received a complaint of the Class XII Economic paper leak and that an FIR has been registered. "A complaint about the leak of the Class X paper has also been received and an FIR regarding that is under process," public relations officer Deependra Pathak said.Police said that an investigation into previous leaks has also been initiated. There had been reports that the Class XII Accountancy paper had leaked but the CBSE had denied it.The leak of the Economic paper, which was conducted on Wednesday, was confirmed after Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia received the "leaked" paper just a few minutes before the exam began. Sisodia immediately called up CBSE head and the education secretary, following which they checked the paper and found out that it matched the original.