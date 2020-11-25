Next Story
PM Modi Unveils Rs 100 Coin, Postal Stamp to Mark Centennial Foundation Day of University of Lucknow
PM Modi released special stamp and Rs 100 coin to commemorate the Centennial Foundation Day of the University of Lucknow. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled a commemorative coin of the centennial foundation day of the University of Lucknow through a video conference. He also released a special commemorative postal stamp issued by India Post and its special cover during the event.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who's is also a Lok Sabha member from Lucknow, were present on this occasion.