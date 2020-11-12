Matter of Immense Pride That Statue of Swami Vivekananda is Being Unveiled in JNU, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening unveiled a state of Swami Vivekanand in the Jawaharlal Nehru campus in New Delhi. The inauguration took place via video-conferencing.

"This statue will develop a vision of divinity," Modi said after the inauguration.

"It is a matter of immense pride that a Swami Vivekananda statue is being unveiled in JNU," he added.

"I wish that this statue of Swami ji in JNU inspires everyone, fills them with energy. This statue should give courage, which Swami Vivekananda wanted to see in every person," Modi said. "This statue should teach compassion, which is the mainstay of Swamiji's philosophy."