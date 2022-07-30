CHANGE LANGUAGE
PM Modi Urges Judiciary to Speed Up Release of Undertrial Prisoners
1-MIN READ

PM Modi Urges Judiciary to Speed Up Release of Undertrial Prisoners

PTI

Last Updated: July 30, 2022, 11:44 IST

New Delhi, India

PM Modi said that ease of justice was as important as ease of doing business and ease of living. (Photo:ANI)

Addressing the first All India District Legal Services Authorities Meet, PM Modi said that ease of justice was as important as ease of doing business and ease of living

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the judiciary to speed up the release of undertrials languishing in various jails awaiting legal aid.

Addressing the first All India District Legal Services Authorities Meet here, he also said that ease of justice was as important as ease of doing business and ease of living.

“There are several undertrials in jails awaiting legal aid. Our District Legal Services Authorities can take up the responsibility of providing legal assistance to undertrials,” the prime minister said.

Modi urged district judges attending the conference to speed up the release of undertrials using their offices as chairpersons of district-level undertrial review committees.

The prime minister noted that the National Legal Services Authority has started a campaign in this matter and urged the Bar Council of India to align more lawyers with this effort.

first published:July 30, 2022, 11:44 IST
