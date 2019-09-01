PM Modi Urges People to Support Nutrition Campaign 'Poshan Maah' for Healthier Women, Children
Describing the 'poshan maah' as a commendable initiative to ensure a healthier future for women and children, he urged people from all walks of life to support the exceptional endeavour.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of Fit India movement.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to support the government's holistic nutrition campaign which started on Sunday.
He tweeted his message with the hashtag 'poshan maah' to drive home the point.
He tweeted his message with the hashtag 'poshan maah' to drive home the point.
In his latest 'Mann ki Baat' radio address, Modi had lamented that due to lack of awareness, both poor and affluent families are affected by malnutrition.
The Prime Minister's Overreaching Scheme for Holistic Nourishment - Poshan Abhiyaan is a multi-ministerial convergence mission with the vision to address malnutrition with a targeted approach by 2022.
