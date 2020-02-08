English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
PM Modi Urges Votes to Turn Out in Large Numbers, Create a 'New Voting Record'
Voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly is underway. The counting will be done on Tuesday, February 11.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged Delhi voters to turn out in large numbers to exercise their franchise and create a "new voting record".
"Today is the voting day for the Delhi Assembly elections. My appeal to all voters is that they participate in this festival of democracy in maximum number and create a new voting record," he tweeted in Hindi and English.
