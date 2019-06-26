Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

PM Modi & US Sec of State Mike Pompeo Discuss Ways to Achieve Indo-US Strategic Partnership

Prime minister Narendra Modi expressed his strong commitment to achieve the full potential of bilateral relations in trade and economy, energy, defence, counter-terrorism and people-to-people contacts.

PTI

Updated:June 26, 2019, 9:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
PM Modi & US Sec of State Mike Pompeo Discuss Ways to Achieve Indo-US Strategic Partnership
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo talks with PM Narendra Modi, during their meeting at the Prime Minister's Residence in New Delhi. (Image: AP)
Loading...

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined his vision for the Indo-US strategic partnership in the new tenure of his government when US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met him here Wednesday.

The prime minister expressed his strong commitment to achieve the full potential of bilateral relations in trade and economy, energy, defence, counter-terrorism and people-to-people contacts.

The two discussed various aspects of the bilateral relationship to strengthen the India-US strategic partnership.

"The prime minister reiterated the priority that he attaches to relations with the US and outlined his vision for the Strategic Partnership in the new tenure of the Government and beyond, building on strong foundation of trust and shared interest," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

Pompeo expressed the US government's continued interest in building stronger relations with India and working together to realise the shared vision and goals, it said.

He also conveyed greetings of President Donald Trump to the prime minister and congratulated him on his electoral victory.

Modi requested Pompeo to convey his thanks to Trump for his good wishes.

US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said, Pompeo underscored the commitment of the United States to further developing the strong strategic partnership between the two countries.

"Secretary Pompeo and Prime Minister Modi discussed a range of issues, including expanding economic and energy ties, enhancing defense and security cooperation, and shared US and Indian interests in a free and open Indo-Pacific region," the spokesperson said.

Pompeo, who arrived here last night, later held detailed discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

"Working together to further deepen our strategic partnership. Secretary Pompeo called on PM Narendra Modi to exchange views on various aspects of Indo-US relationship. PM will meet President

Donald Trump on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 Osaka Summit," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted along with pictures of the meeting.

Pompeo's talks here is the first high-level interaction between the two countries after return of the Modi government to power last month. The visit comes ahead of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, later this week.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram