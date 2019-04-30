PM Modi Using Names of Martyrs for Political Mileage, Says UP Congress Chief Raj Babbar

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday for allegedly indulging in politics over martyrs, saying his predecessors never did that for electoral gains.Addressing an election meeting here, Babbar said, "The children of farmers laid down their lives defending the country's borders while the people occupying the seats of power were playing politics over their martyrdom.""Former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the country but never used the names of martyrs to derive political mileage," he added.On the Congress's proposed minimum income guarantee scheme Nyay, Babbar said his party always fulfils promises made to people.Balrampur, under Shravasti parliamentary constituency, will go to polls on May 12 in the sixth phase of the ongoing general elections.Babbar is contesting the general election from Fatehpur Sikri constituency.