PM Modi, Vice President Naidu Extend New Year Greetings
Prime Minister Modi hoped that 2020 is filled with joy and prosperity.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi.
New Delhi Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended new year greetings, hoping aspirations of everyone are fulfilled in 2020.
The new year is a time for new beginnings, the Vice President said.
"I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to all our citizens on the advent of the New Year 2020," Naidu said.
"May everyone be healthy and may everyone's aspirations be fulfilled," he wrote on Twitter.
