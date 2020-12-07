News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

PM Modi Virtually Inaugurates Construction of Agra Metro Project

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The project will benefit Agra's population of 26 lakh and also cater to more than 60 lakh tourists who visit the historic city every year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the construction of Phase-1 of the Agra Metro project via video conferencing. The Agra Metro project comprises two corridors with a total length of 29.4 km and will connect major tourist attractions like Taj Mahal and Agra Fort with railway stations and bus stands.

The project will benefit Agra's population of 26 lakh and also cater to more than 60 lakh tourists who visit the historic city every year. It will provide an environment-friendly mass rapid transit system to Agra, an official statement said. The estimated cost of the construction of the project is Rs 8,379.62 crore and it will be completed in five years, it said.

