PM Modi Virtually Inspects Lake Developed in Gujarat Village Under Mission Amrit Sarovar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday conducted a virtual inspection of an artificial lake developed in a village in Gadhada taluka of Gujarat’s Botad district as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

Modi joined the inspection of the recently developed ‘Dharmanandan Amrit Sarovar’ at Ugamedi village through video conferencing using the Centre’s PRAGATI (Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation) platform, said Taluka Development Officer Bipin Parmar.

“The lake has been developed under Mission Amrit Sarovar of the central government as a part of celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (75th anniversary of India’s independence). We provided high-resolution live video feed using drones so that the PM can see the entire lake and its surrounding areas through video link," said Parmar.

To conserve water, the Prime Minister had launched Mission Amrit Sarovar last year with an aim to develop and rejuvenate 75 water bodies in each district of the country as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

Besides, the PM also conducted a virtual inspection of another such lake developed in Bihar during the meeting on PRAGATI platform in New Delhi organised by the Ministry of Rural Development, said Parmar.

At the meet, the ministry’s secretary Shailesh Kumar Singh briefed the PM about various aspects of the lake in Gujarat’s Ugamedi village, he said.

The lake, spread across 12.74 acres and having a length of 515 meters, has been developed at a cost of Rs 6.30 crore. While Surat-based entity Dharmanandan Diamonds played a key role in the project, funds from the central government and other donors also helped in developing the lake and achieving all targets, said the taluka development officer.

He said nearly 5,000 trees were planted on the periphery of the lake, where people can also enjoy boating.

