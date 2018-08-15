English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
PM Modi Visits AIIMS to Enquire About Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Health
There was no official update on Vajpayee's health condition.
File photo of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited AIIMS this evening to enquire about the health condition of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who has been undergoing treatment at the premier institute.
This is PM Modi's fourth visit to Vajpayee since he was admitted to AIIMS on July 11. Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani also paid a visit on Wednesday and BJP chief Amit Shah is also likely to go.
There was no official update on Vajpayee's health condition. Home Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president Amit Shah had also visited AIIMS on August 11 to enquire about his health.
Vajpayee was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on June 11 with kidney tract infection, chest congestion, urinary tract infection and low urine output.
The 93-year-old BJP leader, a diabetic, has one functional kidney. He had suffered a stroke in 2009 that weakened his cognitive abilities. Subsequently, he developed dementia.
