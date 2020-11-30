News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

PM Modi Visits Varanasi, Dedicates to Nation Six-lane Varanasi-Prayagraj Highway

PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi on Monday.

PM Narendra Modi in Varanasi on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday dedicated to the nation six-laning of the 73-km Varanasi-Prayagraj National Highway during his visit to his Lok Sabha constituency. After the event, he will visit Kashi Vishwanath Mandir and inspect the Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor project.

The prime minister will then attend the Dev Deepawali Mahotsav. He will depart from Raj Ghat and view Dev Deepawali celebrations from Raj Ghat to Chet Singh Ghat.

Modi will then arrive at Ravidas Ghat Jetty and pay floral tributes to the statue of Sant Ravidas. Before flying back to New Delhi, he will visit the Sarnath Archeological site and watch a light and sound show.


