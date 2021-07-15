PM Modi Visits Varanasi Today to Inaugurate Projects worth Rs 1,500 Cr, Find Details of His Schedule Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi after a period of eight months and launch schemes worth Rs 1,583 crore in the city. Modi, who last visited Varanasi around the festival of Diwali in 2020, posted several tweets about his upcoming visit.

In the first tweet, he said, “I will be in Kashi to launch a wide range of development works worth more than 1500 crores. All these works will advance the ease of living for the people of Kashi and the entire Purvanchal.” In another tweet, Modi expressed happiness about the inauguration of the Convention Center Rudraksh. “This centre, built with the help of Japan, will make Banaras an attractive centre for conferences and thus the city of Banaras will attract more tourists and businessmen.”

PM’s Thursday Schedule

First program: The prime minister will reach Babatpur airport at 10:30 am by a special plane. From there he will reach the BHU helipad through an army chopper. He will directly reach the maternal and child health (MCH) wing located at the Institute of Medical Sciences of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

After launching the hundred-bed MCH wing, he will inspect the wing and discuss the status of preparations for the third wave of by talking to doctors and frontline workers. He is also likely to honour the representatives of oxygen provider companies during the second wave.

Second program: From here PM Modi will reach BHU IIT ground directly and gift Kashi with development schemes worth Rs 1,583 crore. After this, he will address a public meeting there.

Third program: After the public meeting, he will reach Sampoornanand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya through an army helicopter. He will next visit the Rudraksh Convention Centre via road. After launching the centre, he will interact with about 500 distinguished people of Kashi present in the auditorium. Rudraksha saplings will also be planted on the occasion.

The Rudraksh Centre is funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency and its design has been done by Oriental Consultant Global, a Japanese company. The construction work has also been done by a company named Fujita Corporation from Japan. A small Japanese garden has been built and a solar plant has been installed in the area for the power of 110 kW.

On the occasion, a video message by the prime minister of Japan will also be televised at the venue where a delegation, including the Ambassador of Japan, will be present. After the program ends at around 3pm, Modi will return to Sampurnanand Vishwavidyalaya. From there he will reach Babatpur Airport directly via helicopter and leave for Delhi.

