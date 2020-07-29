INDIA

1-MIN READ

PM Modi Tweets in Sanskrit to Welcome Rafale Jets, Says No Virtue Like Protecting Nation

A file photo of PM Narendra Modi.

Broadly translated, the prime minister said in his tweet that there is no virtue like protecting the nation, there is no vow like defence of the nation.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 29, 2020, 5:16 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said there is no virtue like protecting the nation, as he welcomed the first batch of five Rafale jets which landed in Ambala on Wednesday with a tweet in Sanskrit.

He also shared a brief video of a Rafale fighter aircraft landing at the Ambala Air Force station.

Broadly translated, the prime minister said in his tweet that there is no virtue like protecting the nation, there is no vow like defence of the nation. "Swagatam" (welcome), he said with the hash tag "RafaleInIndia".

The Rafales were escorted by two Sukhoi 30 MKIs after they entered the Indian air space and were given a water salute when they landed in Ambala.

