Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted Congress president Sonia Gandhi on her birthday.

Gandhi, the longest serving president of her party, turned 75 on Thursday.

Best wishes to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. Praying for her long life and good health.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2021

Modi tweeted, “Best wishes to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. Praying for her long life and good health." .

